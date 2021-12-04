Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Declines By 20.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.33 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

