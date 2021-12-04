ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 701,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,306,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.