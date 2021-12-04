Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 269 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

