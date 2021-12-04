Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 137562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

