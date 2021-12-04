Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 38,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 601,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

