Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.31

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1302085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alphatec by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

