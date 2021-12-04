DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.51.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

