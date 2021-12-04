HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 153.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $745.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.