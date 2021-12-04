Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,543,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UBS Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,741,000 after buying an additional 627,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

