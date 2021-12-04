Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $33.85 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

