Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $118.53 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

