Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $380,460.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00.

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $94.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.