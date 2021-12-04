Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.