Susquehanna Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

PSTG opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

