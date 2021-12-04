Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $170.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $153.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of TBK opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

