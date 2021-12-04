Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 435.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

