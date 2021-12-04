Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($2.11). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

