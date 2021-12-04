Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $500.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.00.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.