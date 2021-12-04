$0.68 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.85. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.