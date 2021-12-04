Matthew Neagle Sells 5,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

