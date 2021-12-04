FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $116,076.60 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

FIGS stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

