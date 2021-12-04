OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in November

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OFS stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 28.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.