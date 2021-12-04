OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in November

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

OFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 28.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.