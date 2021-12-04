Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 107.80 and last traded at 108.42. 237,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,871,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at 115.69.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

