Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 117385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.98 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.80. The company has a market capitalization of £205.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

