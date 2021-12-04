Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ VRM opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.