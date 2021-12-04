Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

