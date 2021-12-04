Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 19,120 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Movado Group worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 95.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $41.94 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163 over the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

