Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

CFG opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

