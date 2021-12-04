Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

