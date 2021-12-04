Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 352 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of CMA opened at $81.91 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

