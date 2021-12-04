Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 2392346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

YRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

