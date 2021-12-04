loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 7.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 26,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 571,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

