Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 68,777 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 761,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.