Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Down 4.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.17. 37,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,127,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

