New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,763,195. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

