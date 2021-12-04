New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $70.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

