Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Waters worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $331.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average of $363.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $233.24 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.14.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

