Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $15.81 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 214,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $142,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

