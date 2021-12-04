National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Sell Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.70.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

