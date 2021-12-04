3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

