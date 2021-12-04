Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

