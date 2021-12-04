Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

HXL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

