Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

