New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

