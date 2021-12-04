New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,500 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

