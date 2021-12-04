New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.23 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

