Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

