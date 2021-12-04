Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

VLO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

