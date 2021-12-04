ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,853. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.08. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

