Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 21,663 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $27,345,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $17,490,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $11,399,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

